Two men 'walk away' from small plane crash at Jamestown Regional Airport

ELLICOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A small plane crashed at the Jamestown Regional Airport in the Town of Ellicott on Monday.

The plane went down at 10:12 a.m. on Turner Road, which circles the airport, according to Chautauqua County Media Information Officer Justin Gould.

Pictures and video posted on social media showed black smoke rising from the area. Small plane crashes at Jamestown Regional Airport

In an update on Monday afternoon, officials said the plane, a Cessna Citation X, was on the way to Florida and was making an emergency landing after departing from Dunkirk. It’s believed the plane lost electricity, couldn't use the radio to make an emergency call and landed short of the runway.

There were two people on board, the pilot and co-pilot, and they were both injured but survived. The pilot was flown to ECMC and the co-pilot was taken to UPMC. The pilot told crews that the plane caught fire mid-air.

Officials said crews at the airport noticed the plane and immediately made a call to respond and the emergency response plan immediately went into effect.

The airport is closed for now and the crash remains under investigation.