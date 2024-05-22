Watch Now
Two men shot, one killed in Buffalo

Posted at 3:48 PM, May 22, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A shooting Tuesday night left one man dead and another wounded in Buffalo.

According to police, two men were shot shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the area of East Utica and Verplank. A 46 year-old man from Buffalo was pronounced dead at the scene. A 43 year-old man from Cheektowaga was taken to ECMC, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police have not released any information at this time on possible suspects or a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tipline at (716) 847-2255.

