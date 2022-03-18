Two men shot near adult entertainment club in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda police are investigating an early morning shooting near an adult entertainment club that left two people hurt.

According to detectives, officers responded to a shooting in the vicinity of NY Showgirls at 300 Sawyer Avenue just before 3 a.m.

A short time later, police say they located a vehicle involved in the shooting on the 190 South. Two men inside had been shot.

The men were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the shooting was "an isolated incident" and there is no threat to the public.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at 879-6614 or the confidential tipline at 879-6606.