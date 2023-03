WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to West Seneca police, officers responded to an industrial accident at 1005 Indian Church Road around 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

A 7 News photographer observed first responders leaving that address, which has signage for Ebenezer Railcar Services.

Police said two victims, a 52-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, were found and appeared to be seriously injured while working at the site.

They were transported to ECMC and police referred the case to OSHA.