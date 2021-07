BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say two men are seriously hurt following a shooting on Olympic Avenue in Buffalo, early Monday morning.

According to police, the two men were shot during a large gathering outside on Olympic Avenue and Warwick Avenue.

Investigators say the two men, ages 25 and 38, are both being treated for serious injuries at Erie County Medical Center.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.