Two men, one a Buffalo detective, charged for purchases made on illicit online marketplace

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that two Buffalo men were charged with possessing 15 or more unauthorized access devices.

Since August 2018, the FBI has been investigating an illicit online marketplace, known as Genesis Market.

The operators of Genesis Market compile stolen data like computer and mobile device identifiers, email addresses, and usernames/passwords from malware-infected computers around the globe.

The operators then package this stolen data for sale on the market.

All purchases made through Genesis Market are made using virtual currency, like Bitcoin.

A complaint against one of the defendants, 33-year-old Terrance M. Ciszek, reported that between March and July 2020, he purchased 11 package son Genesis Market that included 194 account credentials.

Ciszek, a Buffalo Police detective, had Bitcoin wallet addresses associated with UniCC, a dark web carding website.

Carding websites are used to share stolen credit card data and discuss techniques for obtaining credit card data, validating it, and using it for criminal activity.

Ciszek's co-defendant 41-year-old Corey R. Dodge, purchased 14 packages on Genesis Market, between March 2020 and May 2021.

The packages included approximately 8,586 stolen account credentials that included accounts for the following sites:



PayPal

Tracfone

eBay

Amazon

FedEx

Etsy

Walmart

Chase

Venmo

eTrade

Both Ciszek and Dodge were released on conditions. Ciszek has been suspended with pay by the Buffalo Police Department pending further internal investigation.