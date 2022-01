BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say two men are dead following a shooting at a home on Elmer Avenue, the morning of New Year's Day.

Investigators say the men were shot around 5 a.m. Saturday on Elmer Avenue near Kensington Avenue.

Police have not released the identities of the people who were killed.

If you have any information you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.