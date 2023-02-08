Two men indicted for assaulting victim during Amherst home invasion

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that two men were indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.

On Oct. 28, 2022, the defendants, 36-year-old Jason Evans and 33-year-old Mark Shadle allegedly forced their way into a home on Bucyrus Drive in Amherst.

The defendants entered the home with the intent to commit a burglary. Once inside the home, the defendants threatened the homeowner.

Both men are accused of causing injury to the homeowner by beating him during the robbery. They also allegedly bound the victim, causing severe lacerations to his arms.

The defendants fled the home after allegedly stealing various items from the home.

The victim was taken to ECMC by ambulance and was treated for serious physical injuries to his head, chest, arms, and legs.

If convicted of the highest charge, both defendants will face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

