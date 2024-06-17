Two men facing murder charges in connection to shooting on Genesee Street in July 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Buffalo men are facing murder and weapons charges in connection to a shooting on Genesee Street in July 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 41-year-old Ernest Brown was arraigned Monday in Erie County Court on a sealed indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Brown has been wanted on the indictment warrant and was arrested last week in the Jamestown area.

According to the DA, his co-defendant 25-year-old Twandrell L. Dean was arraigned in Erie County Court in September 2023 on one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

On July 22, 2023, three people were shot outside of a tavern on Genesee Street near Mortimer Street. Two of the victims, a 33-year-old man and a 44-year-old man, were taken to ECMC and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim, 31-year-old Devin Lockwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown is scheduled to return on July 16 for a pre-trial conference and was held without bail. Dean has been remanded since his arraignment in September and is scheduled to return on August 7.