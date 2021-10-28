Two men facing attempted murder charges for shooting on West Avenue in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two men are facing attempted murder charges for their alleged role in a shooting on West Avenue in Buffalo in July 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 32-year-old Edwin R. Calo-Montanez and 27-year-old Victor Perez Martinez, both of Buffalo, were arraigned Wednesday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging them both with the following:

Two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (Class “B” violent felonies)

Two counts of Assault in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felonies)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” violent felony)

On July 14, 2021 Calo-Montanez and Martinez allegedly fired multiple shots at two male victims during an argument on West Avenue near Vermont Street. The victims were taken to ECMC with serious injuries and survived.

Martinez was also indicted on the following charges in connection with his alleged involvement in a separate incident:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class “B” felonies)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” violent felony)

Two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (Class “A” misdemeanors)

Calo-Montanez was remanded without bail and Martinez remains released on previously posted $125,000 bond. They both face a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted of all charges.