Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two men dead after shooting in parking lot of McDonald's on Genesee Street in Buffalo

buffalo police.png
7 News
buffalo police.png
Posted at 10:11 AM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 10:11:18-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the area of Genesee Street and Bailey Avenue Saturday night.

Police said three men were shot while in the McDonald's parking lot on Genesee Street in Buffalo. A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, a 27-year-old man was transported to ECMC where he was later pronounced dead and a 28-year-old man was transported to ECMC and listed in fair condition.

According to police, the shooting "was targeted in nature."

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine