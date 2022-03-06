Two men dead after shooting in parking lot of McDonald's on Genesee Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the area of Genesee Street and Bailey Avenue Saturday night.

Police said three men were shot while in the McDonald's parking lot on Genesee Street in Buffalo. A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, a 27-year-old man was transported to ECMC where he was later pronounced dead and a 28-year-old man was transported to ECMC and listed in fair condition.

According to police, the shooting "was targeted in nature."

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.