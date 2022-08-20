Watch Now
Two men arrested on gun charges following investigation

Posted at 9:58 PM, Aug 19, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced that two men were arrested on Thursday following an investigation by the Intelligence Unit.

Using a search warrant, detectives say they found a loaded firearm on the 100 block of Deerfield.

18-year-old Marjon Wilson of Buffalo was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

On the 1900 block of Seneca, detectives say they found a fully automatic firearm and an extended 24-round clip.

22-year-old Drequann Colston of Buffalo was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

Police say they also found a 50-round drum magazine and two 40-round extended magazines.

No injuries were reported over the course of this investigation.

