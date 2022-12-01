Watch Now
Two men arrested in connection to home invasion in Amherst in October

Posted at 10:09 AM, Dec 01, 2022
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police announced two men have been arrested in connection to a home invasion-style robbery/burglary that occurred in October.

33-year-old Mark Shadle of Kenmore and 36-year-old Jason Evans of Buffalo were arrested Wednesday and charged with the following:

  • Two counts of first-degree burglary
  • First-degree assault
  • Two counts of first-degree robbery
  • Third-degree grand larceny
  • Third-degree conspiracy
  • First-degree unlawful imprisonment
  • Second-degree menacing

Police said the incident occurred on October 28 on Bucyrus Avenue in the Town of Amherst.

