Two men arrested for illegal gun trafficking in Buffalo

Erie County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 6:21 AM, Mar 31, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested two men in an illegal gun trafficking investigation in Buffalo.

Deputies say 49-year-old Sean Joyner and 45-year-old Calvin Caurthon were arrested in the Bailey Avenue and Broadway area around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Joyner faces a felony criminal possession of a loaded firearm charge. The sheriff's office says has is a previously-convicted felon.

Carthoun faces the same charge, as well as a felony criminal possession of a defaced/concealed firearm charge.

Both Carthoun and Joyner are being held at the Erie County holding center pending their arraignment.

