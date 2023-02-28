Two men arrested following Batavia police chase

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Monday afternoon police chase that began in Batavia and ended over 20 minutes away in the village of Attica, resulted in the arrests of two men.

Just before 3 p.m. Monday, Batavia Police officers were dispatched to Northside Deli due to reports of a stolen vehicle.

One of the officers made contact with the vehicle on Ellicott Street and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle did not comply and failed to yield.

A police chase soon began, with officers ending the pursuit in Attica.

The vehicle collided with another car while in the town of Batavia when officers attempted to spike the car to get it to a stop.

There were a number of attempts to spike the vehicle, according to Batavia Police Sergeant, Mitchell Cowen. The driver of the vehicle was able to avoid all attempts.

Two male occupants, including the driver, were arrested and placed in police custody. Both men were uninjured following the pursuit.

