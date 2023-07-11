Watch Now
Two men arrested after minor receives tattoo at Chautauqua County house party

Posted at 1:55 PM, Jul 11, 2023
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two men were arrested Tuesday morning after a minor under the age of 18 years old received a tattoo while at a house party in the town of Westfield.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies arrived at a town of Westfield residence for an investigation. The investigation later turned up that a minor received a tattoo during a prior house party.

Two men, 36-year-old Justin Gilbert and 34-year-old Richard Latanzi were both subsequently arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful dealing with a child in the second degree.

Both men were issued appearances tickets and will appear before the Town of Westfield court at a later date.

