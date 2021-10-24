Two men arrested after gunshot complaints in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police say that two men were arrested after gunshot complaints, early Sunday morning.

Investigators say they responded to a disturbance just before 3 a.m. Sunday on North Main Street and located one person and detained them, while two others were going away from officers.

Officers eventually stopped them and located a .45 caliber revolver in one of their backpacks.

Investigators have charged 19-year-old Xavier Ramos and 21-year-old Stephon Thomas with the following



Criminal Possession of a weapon 2nd

Reckless Endangerment 1st

Unlawful poss. of large capacity feeding device

The third person who was with them is not being charged at this time.