Two McDonald's employees recovering after explosion in Fredonia

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two employees at the McDonald's in Fredonia are recovering after an explosion at the restaurant.

One of those workers is in critical condition.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office tells us around 10:00 Sunday night, one employee pulled a grill out to clean underneath it. When they did, the grill disconnected the natural gas line.

Another grill ignited that gas and caused the explosion.

7 News spoke with Fredonia's Fire Chief who says the restaurant's safety system stopped things from being a lot worse.

"It does have the proper components to mitigate a hazard which it did," Chief Josh Myers said. "There was some type of vent, an investigation will tell us what that was. The sprinkler system did its job and put the fire out. The fire was out when we arrived and made entry into the structure. We just ensured that, we secured all the utilities and our primary focus shifted to patient care to make sure everyone was taken care of adequately."

7 News is told the restaurant will be closed until at least later today.

The fire has been ruled accidental in nature.