Two local Boy Scouts councils to merge and form Western New York Scout Council

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Greater Niagara Frontier Council, Boy Scouts of America based in Buffalo, and the Iroquois Trail Council, Boy Scouts of America based in Oakfield have announced they will be merging to form the Western New York Scout Council Inc., Boy Scouts of America.

The merger will take place as of May 1 and the new council will serve youth from all of Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming Counties, and most of Livingston County.

“This is an exciting time for Scouting in WNY as we bring together the best of what both councils have to offer to better serve young people, families, and the community. Our councils have been working together for generations and this solidifies that partnership. Combining ensures that we continue to provide world-class program experiences for our Scouts long into the future." - Gary Decker, Scout Executive & CEO of the Greater Niagara Frontier Council

The councils say the benefits of the merger include:



Improved program opportunities

Better support for volunteer leaders

A larger membership base to support a wider variety of events and activities

Greater financial sustainability

Two fully operational camp properties

“The combined strengths of our staff, volunteer leaders, and camp properties ensures that we’re uniquely prepared to deliver life-changing educational and character-building programs to young people and families across the entirety of Western New York." - Jim McMullen, Scout Executive & CEO of the Iroquois Trail Council

Officials say the WNY Scout Council will operate two scout service centers, one in Cheektowaga and the other in Oakfield. There will also be two scout camps: Camp Scouthaven in Freedom and Camp Sam Wood in Portageville.

Decker will serve as the scout executive & CEO of the council and McMullen will serve as the deputy scout executive & COO.