Two local beers listed among 'The 50 Best Beers in the World'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Men's Journal recently released its list of "The 50 Best Beers in the World" and two local beers made it on the list.

The list includes IPAs, stouts, sours, amber ales, lagers, pilsners and more.

According to Men's Journal, "We tried not to select one-off IPAs that are only sold at taprooms for two hours on a Tuesday. Instead, most of these beers have decent distribution, meaning you won’t have to book a plane ticket to tick these beers off your bucket list."

The two local beers that made the list are Genny Cream Ale from the Genesee Brewery in Rochester which came in at #32 and Pumking from Southern Tier Brewing Co. in Lakewood which came in at #49.

Men's Journal described Cream Ale as "The cream ale is another indigenous American style of beer that's created by fermenting ale yeast at colder, lager-like temperatures—the inverse of the California common (see number 27). Genesee first released Cream Ale in 1960, striking a winning balance with lager crispness, fruity ale character, and smooth sweetness courtesy of corn. It’s what you should fill your cooler with come summer."

It described Pumking as "In the best way possible, Pumking tastes like boozy pumpkin pie. The copper-orange fall seasonal has a terrific nose of rum and vanilla; and the ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg spices never go overboard. Dropping it into an adult’s trick-or-treat bag would be a nice move."

You can find the full list here.