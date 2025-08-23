Two killed in two-vehicle crash in the Town of LeRoy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Town of LeRoy.

The crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of West Bergen and Griswold Roads in LeRoy.

The sheriff's office said preliminary investigation revealed that 20-year-old Brianna R. Welsh, of Apopka, Florida, was operating a vehicle westbound on Griswold Road and allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and collided with another vehicle traveling northbound on West Bergen Road.

According to the sheriff's office, Welsh and a passenger in her vehicle, 20-year-old Mallen A. Mello, of Apopka, Florida, were pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the other vehicle was not injured.