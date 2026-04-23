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Two killed in rollover crash in Lockport

Two dead in rollover crash in Lockport
Two killed in rollover crash in Lockport
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LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two people are dead after a rollover crash in the Town of Lockport.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says just after 6:30 Wednesday night, deputies responded to a crash on Ridge Road, just past Stone Road.

Deputies say a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette was driving on Ridge Road when it left the road, hit a culvert, and rolled over a number of times.

An 83-year-old man from Cheektowaga and a 73-year-old woman from Williamsville were dead at the scene. Their names have not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

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