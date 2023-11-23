Two killed in crash on State Route 31A in Orleans County

TOWN OF CLARENDON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Orleans County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on State Route 31A in the Town of Clarendon.

The two-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, a preliminary investigation indicates that the eastbound vehicle attempted to pass a vehicle that had slowed to make a right turn into a private driveway and it collided with a westbound vehicle. The portion of Route 31A where the crash occurred is a no-passing zone, with a double solid line, on a curve.

The sheriff's office said the two people in the eastbound vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as 22-year-old Autumn Lynn Dercqu of Medina and 32-year-old Justin S. Christmas of Rochester. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with multiple injuries.