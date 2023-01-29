Two killed in crash on I-86 in Town of Ellicott

ELLICOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two men are dead following a wrong-way crash on I-86 in the Town of Ellicott Saturday evening.

According to police, a Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane on I-86 without headlights around 6 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle crashed head on with a Ram 1500 traveling westbound between exits 12 and 13. A Freightliner traveling westbound crashed into the Ram 1500.

Police say the operator of the Toyota Camry, 30-year-old Mathew A. Berry of Randolph, was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the Ram 1500, 57-year-old Todd A. Town of Jamestown, was taken to USMC Chautauqua where he later died.

Another occupant of the Ram 1500, 54-year-old Sandra L. Town of Jamestown, is listed in serious condition at UPMC Hamot. No injuries were reported for the operator of the Freightliner.

Chautauqua County 911 reported Berry missing Saturday evening. They believe he suffered from "mental illness."

This is an ongoing investigation.