Two juveniles accused of breaking into Jamestown High School

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a message on the Jamestown Public Schools website, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker announced two juveniles are accused of breaking into Jamestown High School.

According to the message, the juveniles do not attend the school and gained entry well outside of school hours "in search of items they could steal."

The juveniles were caught on video and have been identified by the Jamestown Police Department. The message says they will not be identified because they are minors but the district will be pressing charges.

"As always, the safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance. In response, additional monitoring of the building by day and night staff will take place. We have also requested additional monitoring of the building by JPD. Anyone with information regarding this situation is encouraged to contact the Jamestown Police Department’s tip line at (716) 483-8477," a release says.