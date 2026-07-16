Two inmates accused of killing another inmate inside Erie County Holding Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that two inmates are accused of killing another inmate inside the Erie County Holding Center.

The DA said 49-year-old Chico Garcia of Buffalo and 21-year-old Skyler J. Gill of Lancaster were arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court and were both charged with second-degree murder.

According to investigators, just after 11 a.m. on July 4, 2026, deputies found an inmate, 27-year-old Antonio Pizarro, unresponsive inside a cell at the holding center. The sheriff’s office Jail Management Division staff, the Buffalo Fire Department and American Medical Response (AMR) paramedics responded and performed life-saving measures, but Pizarro was pronounced dead at approximately 11:54 a.m. The manner of death was ruled as a homicide caused by strangulation by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office.

Garcia and Gill are accused of acting in concert with each other to intentionally cause Pizarro's death. They were held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled at this time.