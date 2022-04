BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a two-car crash Tuesday morning that left two people injured including a Buffalo Police officer.

The accident happened about 9:20 a.m. at the corner of West Tupper and Virginia Streets.

Authorities say the officer and the civilian who were injured were both taken to ECMC to be treated for their injuries. Authorities have not provided an update on how serious the injuries are.

The incident remains under investigation.