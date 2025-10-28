Two injured in crash involving e-bike and motorcycle in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a crash involving an e-bike and a motorcycle.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on Monday and spanned from the 5300 block to the 5600 block of Buffalo Avenue.

According to police, the operator of a 2012 Yamaha Sports Bike was traveling east on Buffalo Avenue at a high rate of speed and collided with an e-bike that was traveling west. Police said it appears the impact occurred in between the lanes of traffic.

The operator of the e-bike, a 53-year-old man, suffered multiple injuries and was transported to ECMC. His condition is unknown.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 23-year-old man, also suffered multiple injuries and was undergoing surgery at ECMC.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.