Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two injured in crash involving e-bike and motorcycle in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS.jpg
WKBW
NIAGARA FALLS.jpg
Posted

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a crash involving an e-bike and a motorcycle.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on Monday and spanned from the 5300 block to the 5600 block of Buffalo Avenue.

According to police, the operator of a 2012 Yamaha Sports Bike was traveling east on Buffalo Avenue at a high rate of speed and collided with an e-bike that was traveling west. Police said it appears the impact occurred in between the lanes of traffic.

The operator of the e-bike, a 53-year-old man, suffered multiple injuries and was transported to ECMC. His condition is unknown.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 23-year-old man, also suffered multiple injuries and was undergoing surgery at ECMC.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app