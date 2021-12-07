Two indicted on murder and gun charges in connection with shooting on Johnson Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two people have been indicted on murder and gun charges in connection with a shooting on Johnson Street in Buffalo in March.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 31-year-old Cortez Foster and 22-year-old Naudia Marvin, both of Buffalo, were arraigned Monday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging them with the following:

One count of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-I” felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” violent felony)

The district attorney's office said on March 14 around 4:30 a.m. Foster and Marvin allegedly lured 29-year-old Marcus Spain to the 200 block of Johnson Street in Buffalo. Foster and Marvin then allegedly acted in concert with one another and shot Spain with an illegal firearm as he was seated inside his vehicle. Spain was taken to ECMC where he later died.

Foster and Marvin were remanded without bail and are scheduled to return on December 23 for a pre-trial conference. They face a maximum of 25 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges.