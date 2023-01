ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Icy roads and wet snow causing for a tricky commute Thursday morning, leading some school districts in Allegany County to delay school for two hours.

Alfred Almond Central

Belfast Central School

Bolivar/Richburg Central

Canaseraga Central

Friendship Central

Galeton Area School District

Genesee Valley Central

Oswayo Valley Schools

Scio Central

Wellsville Central

Whitesville Central

