Two hospitalized following crash on I-86 in Allegany County

TOWN OF ANGELICA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a crash that occurred on I-86 in the Town of Angelica around 9 p.m. Monday.

The crash involved a car and a tractor-trailer. Police said the car was traveling west on I-86 and lost control and spun multiple times striking the guide rails on both sides of the road. It came to a rest in the left lane and was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Police said the two occupants of the car were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for serious injuries and the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.