Two hospitalized after two separate crashes on I-90 East between Rochester and Batavia on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police say two people were hospitalized after two separate crashes on I-90 East between Rochester and Batavia on Monday.

Troopers responded to I-90 East just before 7:30 a.m. Police said at mile marker 387, a rolled-over tractor-trailer hauling bags of dirt blocked all the eastbound lanes and the driver was trapped. The driver was extricated and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Another crash occurred at mile marker 387.2, police said a pickup truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer. The driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.