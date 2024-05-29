Two hospitalized after four-car crash on Sheridan Drive in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police are investigating a four-car crash on Sheridan Drive Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to Sheridan Drive west of The Village Green for the crash just before 10 a.m.

Police said a white Jeep Compass was traveling west on Sheridan, entered the eastbound lanes, and struck a red Ford pickup truck that was driving east. The red Ford went into the westbound lanes and collided with a gray Toyota before coming to a rest. The Toyota then exited the road and struck a mailbox. The white Jeep Compass continued in the eastbound lanes and struck a blue Chevy pickup truck head-on before they both came to a rest.

According to police, the driver of the white Jeep Compass was taken to ECMC and is in critical condition. The driver of the blue Chevy pickup truck was also injured and taken to ECMC. The other two drivers were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information or dash cam video to contact (716) 689-1311.

No charges have been filed at this time.