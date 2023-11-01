Two group homes for people living with disabilities in Western New York set to close

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two group homes for people with living disabilities in Western New York are getting ready to close.

People Inc. said it operates 143 group homes but said it has to close two of them because of staffing shortages. The locations that are closing are in Angola and Boston. The agency said it is working closely with families to help residents relocate.

This is an ongoing issue across New York State and we spoke with a family member who has a loved one in a home and the CEO of the Arc of Erie County about the challenges.

"She has moderate intellectual disability, seizure disorder, and within the last 15 years was diagnosed with lupus and arthritis," explained Michael Horowitz whose sister has been getting help from the Arc of Erie County for decades through their residential and day programs.

Horowitz said the staff is like family to him and, "It's really great knowing that with the support she has I can still have a relationship with her. I can still do things but knowing that she has the support and supervision."

Douglas Digesere has been with the Arc of Erie County for nearly 40 years. He's now the CEO but started out managing group homes and said, "every residential home requires a certain amount of direct support professionals. You have to have that. There's regulations about staffing ratios."

While direct support professionals are in high demand, places like Arc and People Inc. are having trouble attracting and retaining these providers.

"This has been going on across New York State for the last 18 months both at the State-operated homes and the volunteer agency-operated homes," Digesere explained.

Digesere said positions used to pay up to $5 above minimum wage but now they're trying to compete with the higher minimum wage.

"Once it started to go up...as you recall it went up to that $15...then our positions weren't as attractive any longer and they're not asking for anything more than anyone else would ask for then being properly compensated."

Compensated for a job that means so much to so many families including Horowitz. He said, "We have a strong family but she just needs all the extra support that we wouldn't be able to provide for her that she deserves."

People Inc. also told 7 News they do not have any plans to close any more homes beyond the two.

The Arc of Erie County has people dedicated to advocating for more funding in Albany. They want cost of living adjustments and consistent wage increases. They urge you to talk about this need with your local lawmakers.