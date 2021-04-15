Two golf courses in the Northtowns reopen Thursday

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two golf courses in the Town of Tonawanda are reopening for the 2021 season.

On Thursday, the town's Youth, Parks, and Recreation Office says the Brighton and Sheridan courses open to the public at 6:30 a.m. through the end of April.

Starting May 1, the courses will open at 6:00 a.m.

Golfers can buy season passes through the Youth, Parks, and Recreation Office on Decatur Road. Office hours are Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Mondays and Thursdays until 7:00 p.m.

The town's Outdoor Driving Range and Batting Cages opened for the season as well on Thursday, and the Paddock Golf Dome will remain open through mid to late May, depending on the weather.