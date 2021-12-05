Watch
Two fires in Amherst cause combined $1.2 million in damage

Posted at 3:47 PM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 15:47:50-05

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fire officials in Amherst say two fires on Sunday caused a combined $1.2 million in damage.

Investigators say they responded to a fire on Sunshine Drive that happened in the kitchen of an apartment just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

That fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the structure and approximately $150,000 to the contents.

Nobody was hurt

Investigators also say they responded to a fire on Meyer Road just before 11 a.m. Sunday which caused $500,000 in damage to the home and $300,000 to the contents.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

