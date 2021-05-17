Two firefighters injured, Red Cross assisting 9 after fire on Fulton Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Buffalo firefighters were injured and the Red Cross is assisting nine people following a fire on Fulton Street Monday.

Fire officials responded to the two-alarm fire just before 2:00 p.m. at 672 Fulton Street, according to a release.

Officials say two firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to ECMC to be treated. The Red Cross is assisting four adults and five children.

No further information has been released