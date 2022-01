BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo fire officials say two firefighters were hurt battling a fire on Armin Place, early Saturday morning.

Investigators say the fire started on the first floor at 59 Armin Place just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Damage is estimated at $225,000 along with an additional $45,000 in exposure damage to three neighboring homes.

The firefighters were sent to Erie County Medical Center and they were treated and released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.