Two facing charges in connection to burglary at Family Dollar on Bailey Avenue during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 35-year-old Walter L. Hicks and 35-year-old Shaniece Jones, both of Buffalo, were arraigned in Erie County Court on an indictment charging them each with one count of third-degree burglary.

The district attorney's office said on December 27, 2022, Buffalo police responded to a reported burglary at the Family Dollar located on Bailey Avenue near E Delavan Avenue. Hicks and Jones are accused of entering and unlawfully remaining inside the store with the intent to steal merchandise.

According to the district attorney's office, the store was closed due to the blizzard and damage from prior incidents. Hicks and Jones allegedly entered the store through a broken glass door that was previously smashed by an unknown individual. They were arrested after they were allegedly found inside a back room of the store.

Hicks and Jones are scheduled to return on May 19 for a pre-trial conference and they remain released on their own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail.

If convicted of the charge, they each face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.