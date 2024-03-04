Two facing animal cruelty charges after dog fighting investigation in Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Aveon D. Lockhart and 24-year-old James A. Jackson, both of Cheektowaga, were arraigned late last month in Erie County Court on an indictment charging them each with the following:



Three counts of prohibition of animal fighting (Class “E” felonies under New York Agriculture and Markets Law)

Four counts of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance (Class “A” misdemeanors under New York Agriculture and Markets Law)

One count of prohibition of animal fighting, possession, sale or making of animal fighting paraphernalia (Class “B” misdemeanor under New York Agriculture and Markets Law)

The district attorney's office said an investigation began after Cheektowaga police received an anonymous tip regarding dog fighting in April 2022. On April 13, 2022, SPCA Serving Erie County investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Andrews Avenue in Cheektowaga and allegedly recovered evidence common in dog fighting operations inside and outside the home. Three dogs were seized from the home and the remains of two deceased dogs were allegedly recovered from the backyard.

Lockhart and Jackson are accused of training three pit bull mixed breed dogs, two males and one female, for the dogs to engage in animal fighting for amusement or gain. They are also accused of intentionally depriving the dogs of food and medical treatment.

Lockhart and Jackson are scheduled to return to Erie County Court on March 19 for a pre-trial conference. They were released on their own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.