Two facing animal cruelty charges after 18 dogs were rescued from an Erie County home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County announced that 18 dogs that were living in squalor were rescued from a small home in Concord.

Two people face animal cruelty charges in connection to the case and the dogs are now in the custody of the SPCA. They will eventually be fostered and then will be available for adoption, though that will take time due to their condition.

The SPCA issued this message on social media after the rescue:

"Just remember, cruelty happens every single day. If you see something, say something. Please call, because if we didn't get tips we wouldn't be able to rescue these poor lives."

SPCA Chief Investigations Officer Lindsey Wood joined 7 Voices to discuss the case.

Wood said the 18 dogs were living in a small 10 by 30 structure with the owner and the conditions were "horrific."

According to Wood, the owner was trying to do their best — the dogs are healthy in terms of weight and they were definitely being fed — but it was overwhelming and instead of reaching for help they let it continue, and that unfortunately became cruel.

You can donate to help the SPCA care for the dogs here.

You can watch Wood's full conversation on 7 Voices above.