Two Erie County Sheriff's vehicles struck on 198, deputy and K9 partner being medically evaluated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says two of its vehicles were struck on the 198 Wednesday and a deputy and his K9 partner are being medically evaluated.

According to ECSO, around 10:00 a.m. a Sheriff’s K9 unit vehicle activated its emergency lights to aid a broken down vehicle in the westbound lanes of the 198 near the Elmwood and Delaware interchanges. After activating its emergency lights, the sheriff's vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle traveling westbound causing significant damage. The deputy and his K9 partner were in the vehicle and are being medically evaluated.

While the crash was being investigated, a second ECSO vehicle was in the eastbound lane of the 198 with its emergency lights on when it was rear-ended by a vehicle traveling eastbound. The deputy was not in the vehicle and did not sustain any injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was evaluated at the scene by Buffalo Fire personnel and paramedics.

ECSO says the two crashes are under investigation and there is no update available on the condition of the deputy and his K9 partner.

The 198 was closed in both directions for a period of time.