Two Erie County Sheriff's deputies hit by car after Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is searching for a pickup truck driver who hit two deputies after the Bills game on Dec 1.

The sheriff's office says just before one Monday morning, a man driving a G-M-C Sierra pulled up to the intersection on Abbott Road and Big Tree Road didn't follow instructions from deputies, and bumped one of them with his truck.

Deputies say the driver took off hitting another deputy along the way. They're both ok.

The sheriff's office adds the man showed signs of intoxication and anyone with information on the driver is asked to call the sheriff's office at (716) 858-2903

