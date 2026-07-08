Two Elmwood Village businesses announce closures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two businesses in the Elmwood Village are closing their doors after years in business.

The businesses, Breezy Burrito Bar and The Beer Keep, announced their closures on social media Wednesday. Breezy Burrito Bar's last day will be July 25, while The Beer Keep's last day is July 28.

Breezy Burrito Bar, which was open for 10 years, released the following statement.

"After 10 wonderful years, it is with incredibly heavy hearts that we share the news that Breezy Burrito Bar will be closing its doors.



Our final day of service will be Saturday, July 25.



What began as a small dream grew into a place filled with familiar faces, celebrations, late-night conversations, and countless memories. Breezy became more than a restaurant - it became home, and that is because of this community.



To our loyal guests who returned week after week, our neighbors who welcomed us into the heart of Elmwood, our friends, and every team member, especially our dedicated staff who poured their hearts into this place: THANK YOU.



Your support, kindness, and belief in us has carried us through the last decade, and we will never be able to fully express what that has meant. It has been the privilege of our lives to serve the Buffalo community. We leave with hearts full of gratitude, pride, and memories we'll cherish forever.



Thank you for making Breezy Burrito Bar part of your lives. We hope you'll join us one last time before we say goodbye.



With love and endless gratitude, Breezy" - Breezy Burrito Bar

The Beer Keep, which was open for five years, released the following statement.