Two Elmwood Village businesses announce closures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two businesses in the Elmwood Village are closing their doors after years in business.
The businesses, Breezy Burrito Bar and The Beer Keep, announced their closures on social media Wednesday. Breezy Burrito Bar's last day will be July 25, while The Beer Keep's last day is July 28.
Breezy Burrito Bar, which was open for 10 years, released the following statement.
"After 10 wonderful years, it is with incredibly heavy hearts that we share the news that Breezy Burrito Bar will be closing its doors.
Our final day of service will be Saturday, July 25.
What began as a small dream grew into a place filled with familiar faces, celebrations, late-night conversations, and countless memories. Breezy became more than a restaurant - it became home, and that is because of this community.
To our loyal guests who returned week after week, our neighbors who welcomed us into the heart of Elmwood, our friends, and every team member, especially our dedicated staff who poured their hearts into this place: THANK YOU.
Your support, kindness, and belief in us has carried us through the last decade, and we will never be able to fully express what that has meant. It has been the privilege of our lives to serve the Buffalo community. We leave with hearts full of gratitude, pride, and memories we'll cherish forever.
Thank you for making Breezy Burrito Bar part of your lives. We hope you'll join us one last time before we say goodbye.
With love and endless gratitude, Breezy"
- Breezy Burrito Bar
The Beer Keep, which was open for five years, released the following statement.
"What started as a little neighborhood craft beer bar became so much more for us: “The Keep” has been a place to celebrate, bring your dog for a patio visit, grab a glizzy and an ice-cold lager, laugh at one too many ridiculous videos, and catch up with old friends while making new ones. We’re so lucky to have been a beat in the rhythm of the Elmwood Village—it's an experience that we'll always carry with us.
To our loyal regulars, neighbors, visitors, and even BBQ Dan, thank you. Thank you for stopping in for "just one beer" that often became three; thank you for choosing us, supporting us, sharing your stories and celebrating your milestones with us; and thank you for helping to make this little corner of Buffalo feel like home. You all gave this place its heart.
To our incredible staff—past and present—there simply aren't enough words. Your hard work, kindness, humor, and dedication made The Beer Keep what it’s been every single day (even during crazy snow storms). Thank you for showing up for each other, for our guests, and for this little dream. We couldn't have done any of it without you.
Thank you to the Elmwood Village for five unforgettable years. It's been an absolute honor to be your neighborhood beer bar.
It’s business as usual through Tuesday, July 28, with one final rager going down on Saturday, July 25 (details coming soon). These next few weeks aren't about saying goodbye—they’re about celebrating the past five years.
So come raise one last pint with us. Order one more hot dog. Tell us your favorite Beer Keep memories—even if it's a struggle to piece them together.
And always remember: Beer sucks.
Your friends at The Beer Keep"
- The Beer Keep