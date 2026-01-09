Two drivers seriously injured in crash on Route 20A in Wyoming County

ORANGEVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two drivers were seriously injured in a crash on Route 20A in Orangeville on Thursday.

The crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. and involved two vehicles. The sheriff's office said preliminary evidence indicated that one of the vehicles crossed the center line of the road and into the oncoming lane prior to the crash.

The two vehicles were occupied by only the drivers who were transported to a nearby trauma center for serious injuries.

The sheriff's office said the crash closed Route 20A for a period of time and further information will be released in the coming days.