Two drivers hospitalized following crash on Evans Street in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two drivers are hospitalized following a crash on Evans Street in Amherst Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 9:20 a.m. on Evans Street south of Sheridan Drive. Police said a vehicle driven by a 65-year-old man from Williamsville was driving southbound when it crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a vehicle driven by an 81-year-old man from North Tonawanda. The 65-year-old man continued southbound and struck a vehicle driven by a 55-year-old man from Newfane head-on.

Two of the drivers were transported to ECMC, one with leg and head injuries and the other with serious head and chest injuries. Police did not say which of the drivers were injured, but said the third driver had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Officials are asking witnesses to come forward and residents, businesses or drivers to submit any security or dash-camera footage. You can contact the Amherst Police Department at (716) 689-1311.

No charges have been filed at this time.