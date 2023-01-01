Two dead in Route 33 crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two men are dead after a wrong-way crash on Route 33 early Sunday morning.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane on the 33 just after midnight Sunday. The vehicle crashed head on with another vehicle traveling westbound.

A third vehicle traveling westbound attempted to avoid the accident but crashed into the vehicles.

The male drivers involved in the initial crash were taken to ECMC where they later died. Another passenger is being treated in the ICU.

Police say the driver of the third vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.