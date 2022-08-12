Two dead in multiple vehicle accident in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Dunkirk police are investigating a four-vehicle accident that left two dead in Dunkirk Thursday evening.

Police responded to the accident just before 6 p.m. on Central Avenue near Howard Street.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was pronounced dead at Brooks Memorial Hospital.

Police said one victim was flown to Hamot Medical Center in Erie Pa., and two others were transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police say the accident is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the accident is being asked to call the Dunkirk Police Department at (716) 366-2266.