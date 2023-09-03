Two dead in Chautauqua County crash

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and motorcycle Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. along Route 394 in the Town of Woodlawn.

According to authorities, the driver of the pickup truck made a left-hand turn in front of an oncoming motorcycle.

Authorities say the driver and passenger of the motorcycle died in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.