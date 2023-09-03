Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two dead in Chautauqua County crash

police lights.jpg
AP
Partial graphic of a police cruiser with lights
police lights.jpg
Posted at 4:39 PM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 16:39:41-04

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and motorcycle Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. along Route 394 in the Town of Woodlawn.

According to authorities, the driver of the pickup truck made a left-hand turn in front of an oncoming motorcycle.

Authorities say the driver and passenger of the motorcycle died in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!