Two dead after stolen vehicle crash in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two people are dead after crashing a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon in Lockport.

Niagara County Sheriff's Deputies say they attempted to stop a stolen vehicle driving along Route 31.

According to sheriff's deputies, the vehicle sped off westbound on Route 31, hitting dangerous speeds. Deputies say they followed, but slowed down due to the speed.

The vehicle lost control, striking a tree on Route 31, just east of Washburn Street. Both occupants of the vehicle died at the scene.

Lockport police are investigating, as well as the New York State Attorney General's Office.